Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.03. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.42 and a fifty-two week high of $125.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

