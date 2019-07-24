VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lowered its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,911,000.

Get VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF alerts:

Shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $57.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 1 year low of $960.00 and a 1 year high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.