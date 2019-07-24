VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) Position Lifted by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF comprises 8.9% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $21,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 146.4% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF alerts:

BNDX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 52 week low of $960.00 and a 52 week high of $1,056.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.