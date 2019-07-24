Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Vanda Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $47.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VNDA shares. BidaskClub lowered Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

VNDA stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,758. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 72,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,117,856.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,276,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,579,101.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 114,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 75,519 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 255,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 121,038 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

