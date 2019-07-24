ValuEngine Upgrades SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to “Strong-Buy”

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

SSRM opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.36. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48 and a beta of -0.36.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. SSR Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

