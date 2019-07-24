Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO traded down $5.27 on Wednesday, reaching $288.35. 117,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,530. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $208.34 and a one year high of $305.45. The firm has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total transaction of $13,855,298.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,562,149.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,488 shares of company stock worth $14,600,474. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.23.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

