Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 383 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,859,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.28. 25,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,809. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $131.43 and a 1 year high of $176.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

