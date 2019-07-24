Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 23,468 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,468 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 70,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,238 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 484,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $2,119,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 39.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 50,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.28 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.73.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 200,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $3,978,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,801,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,660,865.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 400,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $7,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,201,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,144,161.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,577,542 shares of company stock valued at $30,896,641. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 413,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,442,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.36%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

