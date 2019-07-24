Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 533,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,511,154. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 price target on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

