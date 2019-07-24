Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 9,900 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Merchants Bancorp worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 810.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 163,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,572. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $492.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.