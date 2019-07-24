Vadlamannati Ramaprasad Sells 13,904 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $1,628,436.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,743.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $118.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.37 and a twelve month high of $121.29.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $123.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,143,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,341,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,116,000 after buying an additional 259,442 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 280,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after buying an additional 170,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,748,000 after buying an additional 153,809 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 130,127 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

