Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.99

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and traded as low as $16.72. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $663.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) by 665.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

