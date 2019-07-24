Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,668 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Universal Health Services worth $58,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,521,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $872,323,000 after buying an additional 47,844 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,178,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $603,564,000 after purchasing an additional 844,173 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,471,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,034,000 after purchasing an additional 382,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $152,755,000 after purchasing an additional 59,712 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86,840 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.71. The company had a trading volume of 347,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.79 and a one year high of $142.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.08.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.53.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

