United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.90-8.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.5-77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.23 billion.United Technologies also updated its FY19 guidance to $7.90-8.05 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded United Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.50.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.21. 1,806,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,230. The stock has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Technologies has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.18.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

