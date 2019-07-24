United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Issues Earnings Results

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16, RTT News reports. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Technologies updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.90-8.05 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $7.90-8.05 EPS.

NYSE:UTX opened at $134.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.18. United Technologies has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

