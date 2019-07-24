United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

URI stock traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.63. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.28 and a 12 month high of $173.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie set a $158.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 32,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $3,958,625.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,688,365.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Roof bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.27 per share, with a total value of $591,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 233,261 shares of company stock valued at $29,791,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

