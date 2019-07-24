Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,644.29 ($60.69).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULVR. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Sylvania Platinum from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 68 ($0.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.35 target price on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR traded down GBX 44 ($0.57) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,998 ($65.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,973.48. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,122 ($66.93). The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.