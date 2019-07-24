Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.33

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and traded as low as $12.22. Uni Select shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 16,877 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $513.31 million and a PE ratio of 21.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.32.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$558.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$568.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uni Select Inc will post 0.9200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Uni Select’s dividend payout ratio is 48.12%.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

