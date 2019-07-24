Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UMPQ shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th.

Get Umpqua alerts:

In related news, Director Luis Machuca sold 10,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,954 shares in the company, valued at $133,388.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David F. Shotwell sold 7,220 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $120,790.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth about $39,841,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,410,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,158,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after buying an additional 628,015 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,282,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after buying an additional 627,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $17.52. 2,367,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.53.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $348.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.