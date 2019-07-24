UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.26 Million

Brokerages expect UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) to post sales of $36.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.72 million and the highest is $36.54 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH reported sales of $32.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will report full-year sales of $146.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.70 million to $147.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $158.75 million, with estimates ranging from $152.29 million to $164.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million.

UMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 18,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $243,998.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $105,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 623,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 19,422 shares of company stock worth $254,990. 10.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,170,000 after acquiring an additional 114,828 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1,268.5% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,570,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,503 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 34,576 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 21,274 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,808. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $489.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Story: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.