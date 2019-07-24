Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total transaction of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989 shares in the company, valued at $355,327.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,715 shares of company stock worth $958,441 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $352.94. 37,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,347. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $224.43 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $23.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.17.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

