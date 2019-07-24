Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Boosted by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $352.94. The stock had a trading volume of 37,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $224.43 and a twelve month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer set a $23.00 target price on Par Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.17.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.02, for a total transaction of $137,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $964,229.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $958,441 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

