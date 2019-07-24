UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.50%.

Shares of UBS stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,353,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,262. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,773,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,372,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893,142 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,708,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,426 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in UBS Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,318,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in UBS Group by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,186,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,178 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. FIG Partners downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.