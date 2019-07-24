U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 3rd

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the mining company on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

U.S. Silica has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. U.S. Silica has a payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect U.S. Silica to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

NYSE SLCA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. 530,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,661. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $870.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.57. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $378.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $130,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,011.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLCA shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $21.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

