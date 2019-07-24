Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Tyman (LON:TYMN)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 335 ($4.38).

Get Tyman alerts:

Shares of LON:TYMN opened at GBX 239.50 ($3.13) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 242.94. The firm has a market cap of $469.98 million and a PE ratio of 17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15. Tyman has a 12 month low of GBX 222.50 ($2.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 359.50 ($4.70).

In related news, insider Jo Hallas acquired 48,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £118,478.52 ($154,813.17).

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.