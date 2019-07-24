Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Tyman (LON:TYMN)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 335 ($4.38).
Shares of LON:TYMN opened at GBX 239.50 ($3.13) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 242.94. The firm has a market cap of $469.98 million and a PE ratio of 17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15. Tyman has a 12 month low of GBX 222.50 ($2.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 359.50 ($4.70).
Tyman Company Profile
Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.
