Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million.

Shares of Two Rivers Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,264. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Two Rivers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $118.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Two Rivers Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRCB. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Two Rivers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Rivers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.