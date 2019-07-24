Turning Point Brands (TPB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Turning Point Brands has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2019 guidance at EPS.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 47.17%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TPB opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.77 million, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.66. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, Director H.C. Charles Diao bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.54 per share, with a total value of $101,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

