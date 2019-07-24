Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 611353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.40 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.79% and a net margin of 7.80%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Tupperware Brands’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $18,910,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 438.4% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 407,300 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,143,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 404,840 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 286,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth $4,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $876.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

