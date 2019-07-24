Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $427.504-437.22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.78 million.Tupperware Brands also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.45-3.60 EPS.

NYSE TUP traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,455,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,348. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.40 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TUP. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $30.00.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

