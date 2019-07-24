Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 12,846 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,902,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 232,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.67. 95,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,748. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.16 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.76%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 57.26%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 20,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $374,580.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 6,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $124,216.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,482 shares of company stock valued at $573,427 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

