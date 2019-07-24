Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.1% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,699,000 after buying an additional 326,408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,096,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,567,000 after purchasing an additional 72,356 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,210,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,936,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,112,000 after purchasing an additional 547,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,894,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,717,000 after purchasing an additional 374,826 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Luxfer from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $24.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 42,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $4,552,532.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,779,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,098 shares of company stock worth $14,483,420 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.80. 1,835,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,110. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

