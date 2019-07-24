Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 2,085 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

Shares of PRU traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.53. 115,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.47.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.