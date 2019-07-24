TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15, Morningstar.com reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $44.11 million for the quarter.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $793.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.0681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

TRST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. GMP Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In other news, Director William D. Powers sold 10,850 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $81,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth about $253,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth about $125,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.