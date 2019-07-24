Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,755. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $205.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.64.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

