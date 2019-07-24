Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $84,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 17.1% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 18,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 7,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.41.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $48,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $96.99 and a one year high of $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

