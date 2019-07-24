Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 397 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,573,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,977,000 after acquiring an additional 624,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,409,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,655,000 after purchasing an additional 843,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,083,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,488,000 after purchasing an additional 55,031 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,214,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.40. 3,060,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,056. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Axel Springer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 29,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $1,160,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $153,662.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,277.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,718 shares of company stock valued at $11,171,350. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

