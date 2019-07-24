Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 106 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13.5% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,146,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,726,000 after buying an additional 492,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,390,000 after buying an additional 308,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,207,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 119.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,253,000 after buying an additional 1,344,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 33.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,541,000 after buying an additional 472,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Macquarie set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.81.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,962. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $140.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.12.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 5,637.04%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 58,218 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total value of $7,436,185.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,785 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $3,117,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,782.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,961 shares of company stock worth $17,442,674 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

