Truewealth LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.0% of Truewealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,843,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 10,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 6,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,753,000.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,686,766. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

