TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Insperity by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Insperity by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Insperity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Insperity by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 35,029 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.94. 17,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,505. Insperity Inc has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $139.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.03, for a total value of $1,140,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 679,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,500,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,522 shares of company stock worth $9,014,069 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

