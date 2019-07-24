TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 867 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Verisign accounts for 1.3% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 14,555.3% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,593 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,217,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 94.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.79. 13,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.08. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $306.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.63 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.98% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $75,429.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

