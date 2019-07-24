TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 1.2% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Boeing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded down $10.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,334,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,146. The company has a market capitalization of $210.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.71.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.06.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

