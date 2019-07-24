TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 1,830 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.1% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.57. 3,656,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,845. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.70. The company has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.95.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,903 over the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

