TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,910,000. Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 38.9% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 80,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 662,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 17.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 257,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.5% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,366. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.21. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $26.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $468.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

In other Gentex news, insider Steven R. Downing sold 3,810 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $96,469.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,654.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 5,640 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $142,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,293 shares of company stock valued at $832,283 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on shares of Intevac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.66.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.