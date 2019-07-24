TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.90. The stock had a trading volume of 74,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,541. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $75.98. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Consumer Edge started coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

