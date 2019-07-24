TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 16.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.49. 65,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,074. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $81,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,326.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $115,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,559 shares in the company, valued at $976,073.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,513 shares of company stock worth $4,855,024. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

