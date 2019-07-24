TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 592.6% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.22. 2,636,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,551,733. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.72. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avrobio in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

