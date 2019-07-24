TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,623,000 after buying an additional 40,993 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,905,000 after buying an additional 266,133 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.86. 18,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $198.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.41.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $2,104,135.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,481.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.39, for a total transaction of $927,628.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,801.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,345 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,513 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of AON to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

