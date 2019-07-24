Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 4,935 Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,509,000 after acquiring an additional 700,278 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 16.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,419,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,928,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,382,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,562,000 after purchasing an additional 246,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.1% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,933,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,505,000 after purchasing an additional 89,521 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,539. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 23,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.30 per share, with a total value of $1,000,691.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,075,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.76 per share, with a total value of $256,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.