Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Shares Up 17.6%

Trigon Metals Inc (CVE:TM)’s stock price rose 17.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 125,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 88,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.02.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

