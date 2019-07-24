Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 490 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ball by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,146,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,389,000 after buying an additional 580,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,755,000 after buying an additional 311,457 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,213,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Ball by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,907,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,252,000 after buying an additional 174,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.18. 48,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.81. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,897 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $182,684.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,826,549.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,523 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $675,942.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,087,749.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,078 shares of company stock worth $2,746,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Vertical Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 target price on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.01.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

